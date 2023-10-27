Medeama has done well so far in Africa - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle praises Medeama's performance in the 2023 CAF Champions League.



The Ghanaian team's performance in Africa's premier club tournament has not only turned heads but also earned the admiration of experienced coaches in the Ghana Premier League.



Medeama made a giant step to secure qualification to the group stage in their maiden appearance after edging out Remo Stars and Horoya AC.



"It is not a bad team once they have qualified and entered the money zone which means they are doing well," he said after the outstanding fixture game against Medeama.



Medeama have been drawn in Group D of the competition and will face defending champions Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian giants Young Africans in that order.



The Tarkwa-based side will play their first group game against Al Ahly in Cairo before hosting Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in the second round.



The next home games will be against Young Africans and Al Ahly in that order.



The CAF Champions League group stage matches are scheduled to begin on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, 2023, and end on March 1 and 2, 2024.