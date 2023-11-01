Medeama handed injury boost ahead Hearts of Oak cracker

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama have received a quadruple injury boost ahead of their Premier League top-liner against giants Hearts of Oak with news that four injured stars have been named in the traveling squad to the Ghanaian capital, Accra.



Midfielders Manuel Mantey, and Godknows Dzakpasu as well as defenders Baba Musah Abdulai and Ebenezer Nkrumah have been absent from the team due to varied degrees of injuries.



But coach Evans Augustine Adotey has been boosted by the return of the quartet for the match against the Phobians.



Mantey, 19, is yet to feature for the side since he suffered an injury in the side's Premier League opener against Accra Lions back in September.



The talented midfielder has gone on to miss six other matches on the domestic front as well as the CAF Champions League success over Guinea powerhouse Horoya AC.



However, coach Evans Augustine Adotey has been boosted by the timely return of the hugely talented midfielder to his team ahead of the epic match against the giants.



Mantey's absence had sparked a wave of concern in Tarkwa as they struggled for stability at the heart of the park without him and is return will be a massive relief to their fans back home.



He is hugely regarded in Tarkwa and considered the jigsaw in the Medeama set-up - clocking impressive numbers since his arrival.



Hearts are firmly rooted in the relegation zone with jus six points from seven games with an outstanding against Heart of Lions looming.



Medeama are 8th on the table with 10 points from seven games with an outstanding match against Nsoatreman FC in the offing.



The two teams are expected to sold out an entertaining match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.