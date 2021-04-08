Medeama goalkeeper linked with an unnamed PSL club

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has been linked with an unnamed South Africa Premier Soccer League club.



The 26-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to Mzansi with a number of clubs believed to be interested.



The Ghanaian international Shot stopper was an unused substitute for Ghana in their 1-1 stalemate against South Africa in a penultimate 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



If the former Asante Kotoko last line of defense makes the switch, he will become the 38th Ghanaian player to gave graced the local league in the modern era.



Siwa Crew are reporting Antwi is fancies a move to the PSL to join a tall list of established Ghanaian players to have marked their time.



Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in the PSL while Black Leopards Edwin Gyimah holds the record of being the Ghanaian player with the most league appearances in the PSL with 165 in total