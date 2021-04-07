Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi on the radar of South African clubs

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has emerged on the radar of top clubs in South Africa according to reports.



The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has been impressive in the ongoing season for the Yellow and Mauve having earned a call-up into the national team for the 2021 FACON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



According to reports in the local media, Ofori Antwi could leave the domestic top-flight league as he draws interest from clubs in South Africa.



The report further indicates that Chippa United and Black Leopards are the front runners to swoop shot-stopper in the summer transfer window.



The 26-year-old is also a second option for Maritzburg United.