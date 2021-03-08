Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: medeamasc.com

Medeama go on a 4-day break after end of first round of season

Medeama has handed a 4-day break to players and officials after ending the first half of the season in the top-four.



The players have been handed a well-deserved short break starting from Monday, March 8 with players expected to report to training on Friday, March 12, 2021.



The players and technical staff have been given a 'cooling off' break to rebound ahead of the resumption of the 2020-21 season on March 19.



The Mauve and Yellows ended the first half of the season in the top four after a well-deserved 1-1 draw at Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.



Striker Prince Opoku Agyemang scored for the second successive time on his return to the club to cancel out Stephen Amankonah's first-half opener.



Coach Yaw Preko and his assistants Yaw Acheampong and Hamza Obeng are expected to regroup with the squad on Friday, March 12.