Medeama eliminated from CAF Champions League after Yanga's victory over Belouizdad

Sports News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama's hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League were shattered after Young Africans clinched a crucial victory against CD Belouizdad in Tanzania on Saturday.



The Yellow and Mauves were hoping for a favourable outcome from the match between Young Africans and Belouizdad to keep their chances alive, following their 1-0 defeat to Al Ahly just a day prior in Kumasi.



The match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium saw Young Africans dominate from the start. Yahia Abass opened the scoring for the hosts in the 43rd minute, setting the tone for their dominance.



Barely a minute into the second half, Stephane Aziz Ki doubled the advantage, putting Medeama's aspirations further out of reach. Zambian striker Kennedy Musonda added to Belouizdad's misery by extending the lead two minutes later, leaving little hope for a comeback. Joseph Gnadou sealed the victory for Young Africans with a goal six minutes before the final whistle.



Despite the defeat, Medeama remains determined as they prepare to travel to Algeria for their final group-stage match. They aim to secure a third-place finish.



With this defeat, Al Ahly leads the group with nine points. Young Africans are in second place with eight points.