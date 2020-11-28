Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama draw unfortunate - Samuel Boadu

Head coach of Medeama, Samuel Boadu

Head coach of Medeama Samuel Boadu has described his sides stalemate against Legon Cities as unfortunate.



The Yellow and Mauves held the moneybags to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday three of the Ghana Premier League.



The Tarkwa based outfit have had a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign. They have drew twice and lost one.



Speaking after the game, Samuel Boadu expressed dissatisfaction with the results and has therefore described it as unfortunate.



“It’s quite unfortunate that we drew this match because that wasn’t our plan but that is football. You cannot get whatever you want. Tactically, my boys created a lot of chances but squandered all, this shows that we have a lot of work to do” he told StarTimes.



Asked if he will need a potent striker, he said, “Not much but we have to psych and work with them so that we can bounce back. We are going back to the drawing board and teach them how to move upfront and I believe it will reflect in our fourth game” he concluded.

