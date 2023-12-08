Medeama draw 1-1 with Young Africans at home in CAF Champions League

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Tanzanian giants, Young Africans held Medeama Sporting Club to a 1-1 draw in the CAF Champions League.



The two clubs locked horns on Friday, December 8, in a Round 3 encounter of this season’s CAF top-tier inter-club competition.



Playing as the home side, Medeama Sporting Club made efforts to score very early in the first half.



Despite playing some good football, the team had to wait until the 26th minute before getting the breakthrough.



A penalty kick awarded to the side was converted by leading marksman Jonathan Sowah.



With momentum on the side of Medeama SC, the expectation was that the team would take advantage to score a second to serve as insurance.



Unfortunately, that was not the case as the defense of the Ghanaian Champions went to sleep.



As a result, Young Africans equalised in the 36th minute thanks to a strike from Peodoh Pacome Zouzoua.



With no other goal in the remainder of the match, both teams had to settle for a point each at the end of the 90 minutes.



Medeama SC after three matches in the group stages of the CAF Champions League are second in the Group D standings.