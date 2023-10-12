Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu leaves Black Stars camp

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama left back, Fatawu Hamidu, has left the Black Stars camp to join the club ahead of their friendly against DC United.



According to reports, the Ghana Football Association has granted Medeama’s request to have the player for the friendly.



GFA spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, explained that the Mauves and Yellows made the request due to visa issues they encountered.



“Medeama are in Washington as Ghanaian champions to play DC United and because of the challenges they had with visa acquisition, the club has pleaded with the FA to release Fatawu Hamidu for the game. He will rejoin the Black Stars after their game against DC United,” he said.



Medeama had four key players who were denied visas by the American Embassy, hence the request to recall Hamid to join the squad.



Hamidu was the only local-based player named in the Black Stars squad for their friendlies against Mexico and the USA.



He took part in the team's first training in North Carolina before joining Medeama in Washington.



The Ghanaian champions will face DC United as part of Ghana Week 2023 festivities.



The Capital City Cup match will take place on October 14, 2023, at Audi Field in Washington, DC.







EE/NOQ





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards