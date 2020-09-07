Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Medeama confirm permanent transfer of Gideon Acquah to Spanish side UD Montijo

Acquah joined the Spanish side in 2019 on an initial loan deal

Medeama Sporting Club has announced that defender Gideon Acquah has been transferred to Spanish side UD Montijo on a permanent deal.



The youngster has joined the side on a four-year deal after impressing on an initial loan spell.



Acquah joined the Spanish Tercera outfit in 2019 on an initial loan deal and has since been a key member of the team.



He played 27 games in total, 26 of them as a starter where he scored two goals during the 2019/2020 campaign.



Acquah joined Medeama on a permanent contract from Bofoakwa Tano in 2017.



He was sent on loan to Spanish side Extremadura UD in August 2018 after an explosive debut season in the Ghana Premier League.





