Medeama coach won't comment about refereeing in Kotoko draw for fear of GFA fine

Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach, Samuel Boadu, believes his side was handed a raw deal in their 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Tarkwa.



The tactician felt some refereeing decisions did not help his club in their Week IV outstanding fixture.



Asante Kotoko took the lead through Kwame Poku but Medeama leveled from the spot at the death after Habib Mohammed had handled a ball inside the box.



"I don't want to talk about officiating because if I voice out what is in me, I'm will be paying GH¢ 5,000 to the GFA," he told StarTimes in a post-match interview.



"I don't know the crime Medeama has committed against the referees. Officiating both home and away hasn't been good for us"

