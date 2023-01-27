Medeama coach speaks about his team's readiness ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama SC coach, Umar Rabi is optimistic about his team's chances ahead of their 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 15 clash against Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



The Phobians will be making the trip to Tarkwa to face Medeama SC for a matchday 14 fixture on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



Hearts of Oak will be going to Tarkwa on the back of an MTN FA Cup defeat to Dreams FC on Sunday, January 22, 2023, and will be hoping to make amends against the Mauve and Yellows.



Medeama, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Bechem United on matchday 13 and they would be seeking a response against the Phobians who don't fare well in Tarkwa.



“Is a game that is not going to be easy but we are preparing very well to clinch the day. Last year we beat them here, I know they will come for a revenge but we will go again and beat them.”



“As we lost away from home, we will not stay here to even draw the game, we want to win and get all the maximum three points because Akoon is Akoon,” he said in his pre-match interview.



Accra Hearts of Oak's last visit to Tarkwa ended in a 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.