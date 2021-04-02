Medeama coach broods over defeat to Great Olympics

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Medeama SC Coach Yaw Acheampong expressed disappointed over his side’s slim margin defeat to Great Olympics and wants things to improve going forward.



The Mauves and Yellow were lipped by the Dade Boys in an away clash at the Accra Sports Stadium. The fixture marked the opening game of the second round of the season which has so far been very exciting.



Medeama approached the game in high spirits and knew they had to play a top game to beat an Olympics side who were sitting second on the table and having a season of their lives.



However, a Samuel Ashie-Quaye first-half goal did the damage as the home side claimed all points at full time.



In defeat, Yaw Acheampong who deputizes for Yaw Preko in Medeama’s technical department expressed disappointment among the squad at how everything turned out.



Speaking at the post-match press conference, the former AshantiGold and Elmina Sharks gaffer said, “We are disappointed with our performance today. Clearly a bad day in the office.



He however wants his side to learn from this experience and improve in their subsequent matches.



“We go back to Tarkwa, prepare and attempt to win our next two home games,” he added.



The defeat sees Medeama still stuck at 5th on the table with 27 points while Great Olympics move top of the table on 33 pints, 2 more than 2nd placed Karela United.