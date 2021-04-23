Medeama coach Yaw Preko names 20-man squad to face Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Medeama head coach Yaw Preko has named a 20-man squad to face Asante Kotoko at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday.



The Mauve and Yellows take on Mariano Barreto’s side following their impressive 2-1 win over Legon Cities on matchday 20.



The Tarkwa-based side will be looking for their second away win of the season.



Medeama will be without midfielder Justice Blay for the match.



The 28-year-old has been ruled out between 2-3 months with a fractured fibula.



Former Elmina Sharks midfielder Benjamin Arthur has been drafted in to replace Blay and will most likely partner Richard Boadu in the Medeama midfield against Asante Kotoko.



Rashid Nortey and Amed Toure are back on the team after serving a one-match ban due to suspension.



This is the first competitive fixture between the two sides to take place outside Kumasi, Accra, Sekondi, or Tarkwa since July 2010 when the Mauve and Yellows joined the elite League in Ghana.



Below is Medeama's 20-man squad to take on Asante Kotoko:



Eric Ofori Antwi (GK), Frank Boateng (GK), Dacosta Owusu (GK), Samuel Appiah, Ibrahim Yaro, Baba Musah Abdulai, Vincent Atinga, Amed Toure, Rashid Nortey, Eric Kwakwa, Prince Opoku Agyeman, Benjamin Arthur, Joseph Tetteh-Zutah, Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah, Richard Boadu, Kwasi Donsu, Bright Enchill, Ebenezer Ackhabi, Rashid Alhassan, and Zakaria Mumuni.