Medeama coach Yaw Preko eyes league title after beating Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama head Coach Yaw Preko says the target is to win their remaining matches in the ongoing Ghana Premier League as they aim to clinch the league title this season.



The Mauve and Yellows defeated Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday to go top of the Premier League.



Medeama rallied from behind to record the win after Emmanuel Gyamfi had put the Porcupine Warriors in the lead in the opening minutes of the game.



Prince Opoku-Agyemang got the equalizer for Medeama before a deflected shot from Richard Boadu went into the net to seal the win for the Tarkwa-based side.



Speaking to the media after the game, coach Yaw Preko said the focus now is on their next game at the Akoon Park, “We are going to take it game after game. This is a hurdle and we still have another hurdle next week at home. We will take a day off and then continue with preparations ahead of our next game.”



Coach Yaw Preko has recorded wins against the two Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak in the ongoing campaign.



The former Great Olympics coach masterminded a win against Hearts of Oak in the first round and has guided Medeama to beat Kotoko.



Medeama is currently on top of the league log with 36 points.



The Mauve and Yellow host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Akoon Park on matchday 22.