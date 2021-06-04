Medeama clash with Karela United in Western showdown - Preview

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Medeama SC will play Karela United in one of the local derbies for matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League. The game which takes place at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Saturday presents an opportunity for Coach Yaw Preko and his technical staff to right the wrongs following a string of poor results in the ongoing campaign.



Medeama SC has won only once in their last five matches –having suffered three defeats and drawn one in the process. The mauve and yellows were battered 3-0 by Inter Allies on matchday 27 at the theatre of Dreams at Dawu – to push them further down the log.



On player update – two of their influential players, Justice Blay and Richard Boadu will miss the match due to injury while Rashid Nortey looks set to travel with the Black Stars to Morocco for an international friendly against the Atlas Lions.



Karela United have improved in their last five games after a dreadful start to the second round of the season – as they share the 4th spot with Medeama SC with 43 points.



The League’s top scorer Diawusie Taylor is unavailable for the game after traveling with the Black Meteors to Japan for International friendlies against Japan and South Korea.



Karela United have not lost in their last six matches where they have drawn four and won twice.



They lost 3-0 at Inter Allies last week to heap pressure on coach Yaw Preko amid talks of his imminent dismissal.



The Mauve and Yellows have not won a match since May 23, when they beat AshantiGold 1-0 at Akoon Park – courtesy of a late strike from Prince Opoku Agyemang.



The game is scheduled for 3 pm kick-off and will be televised live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.