Medeama champions, King Faisal gone, Hearts escape: The lowdown on 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022–2023 Ghana Premier League saw the emergence of Medeama SC as champions, winning their first GPL title to become a new member of the Ghanaian football royalty.



The Mauve and Yellows miraculously turned their misfortunes around to win the 2022/2023 GPL after starting the season with two victories, four losses, and a draw in their first seven games.



Evans Adottey's hiring as head coach signalled the start of a new era for the team as he led them to three losses, four draws, and thirteen victories in their last 20 games, upsetting Aduana Stars, who were considered clear favourites from the beginning of the season. The Tarkwa-based side spent just 21 days at the top of the table.



While Medeama wrote history, 21-time champions Hearts of Oak and their city rivals, who are also a household name in the league, Great Olympics were on the brink of relegation. But they both had their fate in their hands and made it count.



Hearts need a point in an away fixture against Berekum Chelsea while Olympics needed a win against Nsoatreman at home.



The Phobians managed to hold Chelsea to a one-all stalemate while Olympics beat Nsatreman 2-1 to maintain their top-flight status for next season.





Top 4



Medeama -60



Aduana Stars -55



Bechem United -54



Asante Kotoko -52





Relegated teams







Tamale City -42



King Faisal -42



Kotoku Royals -26







Top Scorer



Abednego Tetteh 18









EE/KPE