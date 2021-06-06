You are here: HomeSports2021 06 06Article 1279723

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah discharged after injury scare

Medeama SC captain, Joseph Tetteh Zutah play videoMedeama SC captain, Joseph Tetteh Zutah

Medeama midfielder Joseph Tetteh Zutah has been discharged from the hospital following a thigh injury he suffered in the side's 1-0 win over Karela United in the Western derby on Saturday.

The versatile player was replaced by Kwadwo Asamoah in the second half after he picked up the setback.

He was sent to the hospital for further checks but was released after scans showed there was no tear.

The club has confirmed he has been discharged and put on medication while continuing his recovery.

Medeama now occupies the third position on the Ghana Premier League table after the win over Karela United.



