Medeama can win Ghana Premier League – Ibrahim Yaro

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Medeama SC defender Ibrahim Yaro believes his side stands a chance of winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title after defeating giants Asante Kotoko in their own backyard.



The Yellow and Mauve defeated the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 over the weekend on matchday 21 of the domestic top-flight league as they move on top of the table.



Emmanuel Gyamfi opened the scoring for Kotoko before Prince Opoku Agyemang and Richard Boadu scored to seal victory at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



Ibrahim Yaro who was adjudged as the most valuable player in the game speaking after the game stated his side can win the league title looking at their performance at the moment.



Asked if they can win the league, he said, “Isha Allah, by the grace of God we can.”



Medeama is on top of the table with 36 points after 21 matches.