Medeama brush aside Ebusua Dwarfs to return to top of Ghana League table

Soccer News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama put up a superlative second performance to thrash Ebusua Dwarfs 3-0 at home to return to the top of the Ghana Premier League.



Amed Toure, Ibrahim Yaro and Prince Opoku Agyemang rattled in the goals to maintain the side’s impressive home record this season.



The Mauve and Yellows came to the party in the second half after a shaky first stanza.



The two-time FA Cup champions had to dig deep to record the side’s biggest win at home this season.



Defender Ibrahim Yaro’s incisive cross eluded the Dwarfs defense allowing Ivorian-born Amed Toure to tap in from close range after just two minutes into the second half.



Yaro now turned goal scorer after rattling in a pile driver from nowhere to score his debut goal for the Tarkwa-based side.



Dwarfs goalkeeper Issah Razak was completely caught off guard after Yaro innocuous cross zoomed into the net.



Cometh the hour , cometh the man as Prince Opoku Agyemag’s backheel propelled the side to the heavy win at the Akoon Park.



It’s a massive win for coach Yaw Preko who is gunning for his first Premier League crown in his career.



Another routine performance from Medeama means the side will be in buoyant mood ahead of their trip to Sogakope to battle Liberty Professionals in their next encounter.



Medeama are still a point above Asante Kotoko at the top of the table with 39 points.