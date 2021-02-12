Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama appoints UEFA Pro License coach as Technical Director

New Technical Director of Medeama SC, Seth Ablade

Medeama has appointed UEFA Pro License coach Seth Ablade as the club's new technical director, the club announced on Friday.



The former FC Jazz coach signed a three-year deal with the two-time Ghana FA Cup holders in Tarkwa on Friday.



He takes over the role which has become vacant since the departure of Augustine Evans Adotey in 2017.



The Mauve and Yellows have managed to complete a massive coup by bringing the highly-rated tactician to Tarkwa.



Ablade enjoyed an extensive playing career in Europe featuring for clubs in Finland, Poland, Austria, and Albania.



The club has cemented the position of the Technical Director after a high-powered combined board and management meeting in Tarkwa on Friday.



Board chairman Dr. Toni Aubynn, Club President Moses Armah, and Chief Executive James held fruitful discussions with the former Ghana Under-17 star before signing the permanent contract.



"We are extremely happy to have Seth on board and we are confident that he will help the technical direction of our club greatly," Chief Executive James Essilfie told the club's official website.



"He is ambitious, smart and boasts of an incredible technical know-how which we believe will help to catapult the team to dizzy heights."



"The club is delighted to have him as the head of the technical department of our great club and we look forward to a long-lasting and fulfilling working relationship."



Seth Ablade told medeamasc.com: "It's a great honour to be here and I look forward to contributing my quota to the drive and ambition of this fantastic club."



"I have been impressed with what the club intends to achieve and I hope to work closely with my colleagues to ensure we bring success in Tarkwa."



"We are going for work together and hopeful that everything will turn out perfectly for all parties involved."



Ablade, who was a member of the Ghana U17 team that finished 3rd in New Zealand 1999, arrived in Finland in 2004 and featured for clubs including KuPS and AC Oulu.





@MedeamaSC would like to announce the appointment of Seth Ablade as the club's new Technical Director.



He has signed a three-year contract with the Mauve and Yellows. Welcome to Tarkwa!



Details via: https://t.co/96S4wM6buE#MEDSC #MauveandYellow ???????? pic.twitter.com/QymJ7g8Zn9 — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) February 12, 2021