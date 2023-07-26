'Medeama and Dreams should manage their expectations for Africa' - Bashir Hayford

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Bashir Hayford, has offered some valuable advice to Medeama and Dreams FC ahead of their upcoming CAF inter-club contests.



Following their successes in domestic competitions, Medeama SC and Dreams FC will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup, respectively.



In an interview with Mother FM on Tuesday, Hayford emphasized the importance of managing expectations for both clubs.



He pointed out that the performance of previous Ghanaian representatives in Africa should serve as a wake-up call for Medeama SC and Dreams FC.



“The results of the clubs who previously represented Ghana should be a wake-up call to Medeama SC and Dreams FC. This should even be an advise to them,” Coach Bashiru Hayford told Mothers FM.



“Our clubs perform poorly in Africa. Some were even eliminated from the preliminary round (just after two games).



“They should put things in place and prepare well. It will be good for them to beef up their squad. If they want to perform well then they should start scouting players in Africa like other African clubs,” he divulged.



“They should lower their expectations because their opponents are having the qualities. How do we build the quality? We build quality from the start. They should lower their expectations for the competition,” he concluded.