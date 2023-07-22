You are here: HomeSports2023 07 22Article 1809758

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama U20 through to final of Western Region Super Middle League

Rospak are through to the finals of the Western Region Super Middle League after a 1-0 win over Fijai Soccer Academy on Friday.

Joseph Asante Ntow’s second-minute strike separated the two teams at the Gyandu Park.

Medeama’s Under-20 side has impressed so far in the qualification matches – defeating every team enroute to the finals.

They dispatched Bis Paradise 3-1 before accounting for Aboi Youngsters 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

The club’s developmental squad will now battle Sekondi-based Team Move FC in an epic final on Sunday, July 23.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the National First Division.

