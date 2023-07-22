Medeama U20 through to final of Western Region Super Middle League

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Rospak are through to the finals of the Western Region Super Middle League after a 1-0 win over Fijai Soccer Academy on Friday.



Joseph Asante Ntow’s second-minute strike separated the two teams at the Gyandu Park.



Medeama’s Under-20 side has impressed so far in the qualification matches – defeating every team enroute to the finals.



They dispatched Bis Paradise 3-1 before accounting for Aboi Youngsters 2-0 in the quarter-finals.



The club’s developmental squad will now battle Sekondi-based Team Move FC in an epic final on Sunday, July 23.



The winner of the tie will qualify for the National First Division.