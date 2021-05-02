Medeama SC tops league table after 3-0 win against Dwarfs

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Medeama SC have returned to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table after posting an emphatic 3-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday afternoon.



The team from Tarwka today hosted the side from Cape Coast at the Akoon Park to honour a date on matchday 22 of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Knowing that a win will send them back to the top of the Ghana Premier League table, the players of Medeama SC stepped up and put up a too performance.



At the end of a contest that produced multiple goals, equalizers from Amed Toure, Ibrahim Yaro, and Prince Opoku Agyemang inspired Medeama SC to thrash Ebusua Dwarfs.



Courtesy of the big win, Medeama SC has leapfrogged Asante Kotoko to go top of the league standings with 39 points from 22 matches.