Medeama SC to sign three players ahead of 2020/21 season

Ghana Premier League giants Medeama SC will sign three players to beef up their squad ahead of the 2020/21 football season, according to the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Essifie.



The yellow and mauves lads have been quiet so far in the on-going transfer window with duo Nana Kofi Babil and Prince Opoku Agyemang leaving the club to join Austrian Bundesliga side SC Rheindorf Altach and South African outfit Capetown City FC respectively.



According to Essifie, Medeama SC will be replacing these players as they prepare for next season.



"We will sign only three players in the ongoing transfer window," Essifie told Wontumi FM.



"We will sign one goalkeeper and two attackers as a replacement for Nana Kofi Babil and Prince Opoku Agyemang."



There has been no football in the country since the suspension of sporting activities in March amid the COVID-19.



The GFA is yet to outline its plans on how football can return safely, however, the FA would prefer to restart in October.

