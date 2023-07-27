Medeama SC to face Togolese champions ASKO de Kara in friendly encounter

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC has lined up an international friendly as part of preparations for their CAF Champions League campaign next month.



The Ghana Premier League champions will face Togolese champions, ASKO de Kara, at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2023.



This also forms part of the pre-season preparations for the Yellow and Mauves ahead of the 2023-24 football season.



Medeama won the Ghana Premier League for the very first time in history last term and would aim at defending their title in the upcoming campaign.



The Tarkwa-based club has drawn against Nigerian side Remo Stars SC in the first preliminary round of the Champions League.



The first leg of the tie will take place at the Cape Coast stadium, and the reverse fixture will be staged at the Remo Stars stadium in Ogun State.



Medeama have completed the signings of midfielder Godknows Dzakpasu and defender Kamaradini Mamudu to strengthen their team