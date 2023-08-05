Medeama SC suffer defeat to ASKO de Kara in preparatory game

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC suffered a 1-0 defeat against Togolese side ASKO de Kara in a friendly encounter at the Glow Lamp Soccer Academy Park in Abreshia on Friday, August 4, 2023.



It was a game both clubs were using to finetune their squads for the 2023/24 season of the CAF Champions League.



The first half ended goalless but the visitors managed to score the only goal in the game during the second half with Medeama's efforts to salvage the situation becoming fruitless.



The Tarkwa-based side has lost for the second time in the preseason after a 3:2 defeat to newly-promoted Ghana Premier League outfit Nations FC.



Medeama will face ASKO de Kara in a reverse fixture before hosting Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first leg of the CAF Champions Cup preliminary round.



The yellow and mauve lads will play Remo in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium from Friday, August 18 to, Sunday, August 20 before traveling to Nigeria for the return fixture on Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27, 2023.



