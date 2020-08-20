Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Medeama SC set Justice Blay price, identify terms for his departure

Medeama SC have set the price range for in-demand midfielder Justice Blay, footballmadeinghana.com has learnt.



Blay, 28; undeniably one of the best midfielders on the local scene, has been out on loan at Asante Kotoko for the past 2 incomplete seasons and impressed heavily during his time there.



He was one of their best players in the CAF Champions League and CAF confederation cup campaigns.



Blay was also Kotoko’s best player in the now-canceled 2019-20 season; winning several man of the match awards alongside player of the month accolades.



The player has grown to become a fan favorite at the club and following the expiration of his loan spell, there have been increasing calls for him to be signed permanently.



Blay’s parent club Medeama SC, knowing the circumstances prevailing have decided to get the most out of the deal hence determining a price range and identifying the terms for which he can leave for another club.



According to footballmadeinghana.com sources, the Medeama hierarchy have rated Blay as between $50,000-$100,000.



The player won’t go for anything below $50,000 and based on negotiations, his price should not actually exceed $100,000.



Medeama SC have also identified that there will be a negotiable sell-on clause inserted into any deal for the player with a starting rate of 30%.



Asante Kotoko remain keen to sign the player while there are other reports that the player is attracting interest from a couple of foreign clubs.



At the national level, Justice Blay featured for the Black Stars ‘B’ during the WAFU championship last year with Ghana coming second.



He had been tipped for the Black Stats proper under C.K. Akonnor until the Coronavirus forcefully threw a jolt at the football calendar.

