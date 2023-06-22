Medeama SC's Augustine Evans Adotey named NASCO Coach of the month for June

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC Head Coach Augustine Evans Adotey has been honored with the prestigious title of NASCO Coach of the Month for May/June, following his exceptional leadership in guiding his team to their first-ever Premier League title.



Coach Adotey emerged victorious among the esteemed nominees, Bismark Kobi Mensah of Accra Great Olympics and Abdul Karim Zito of Dreams FC.



During the month of May and June, Coach Adotey steered Medeama SC to an impressive performance, securing four wins out of five matches and settling for a draw in one encounter.



The team showcased their attacking prowess by scoring an impressive 12 goals while conceding only three.



These remarkable statistics played a pivotal role in Medeama SC's historic triumph as they clinched the betPawa Premier League trophy for the very first time in their history.



As a token of appreciation for his remarkable achievement, Coach Adotey will be presented with a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.