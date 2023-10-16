Medeama SC return to Ghana after DC United match in USA

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC have returned to Ghana after a brief trip to the United States of America for a friendly match against DC United over the weekend.



On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Medeama SC engaged in a friendly game with DC United at the Audi Field in Washington.



The match concluded with a 2-1 victory for DC United, with goals scored by Dájo Pines and Nigel Robertha, while Nurudeen Abdulai netted the consolation goal for the Ghanaian club.



The Mauve and Yellow Club arrived at Kotoka International Airport in the afternoon of Monday, October 16, 2023.



Medeama currently occupy the 17th position on the Ghana Premier League table, with two matches still outstanding due to their participation in African competitions and the friendly match against DC United.



The Ghana Premier League champions are expected to take on FA Cup champions Dreams FC on matchday 6 of the league.



The Tarkwa-based club are also set to continue their campaign in the CAF Champions League as they have been placed in Group D and will face Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Algeria's Belouizdad, and Tanzania's Young Africans.



JNA/KPE