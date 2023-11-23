Medeama SC receive warm welcome from Al Ahly ahead of CAF Champions League clash

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC communications director, Patrick Akoto, has lauded the warm reception provided by Egyptian giants Al Ahly as the Ghanaian champions gear up for their CAF Champions League group stage opener against the reigning African champions on Saturday.



Upon their arrival in Cairo on Wednesday evening, Akoto expressed his satisfaction with the reception from the record African champions, stating, "The team was very comfortable because of how Al Ahly received us right from the airport to the hotel."



In an interview with Asempa FM, Akoto shared positive remarks about the experience, noting that everything has been going smoothly with no complaints or issues. He highlighted the cordiality of the reception, emphasising that Medeama are in good spirits.



"The team was very comfortable because of how Al Ahly received us right from the airport to the hotel. Our first training session will take place at 8 pm Cairo time. That is 6 pm Ghana time. So far, everything is going well. There are no complaints, there are no issues as far as our arrival is concerned," Akoto affirmed.



The Yellow and Mauves, now settled in Cairo, are set to undergo their first of two training sessions in preparation for the upcoming match. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm local time at the Al Salam Stadium on Saturday.