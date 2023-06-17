Medeama SC president hails wife on club's success

Sports News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of Medeama SC Moses Armah Parker has credited his better-half as the reason behind the club’s triumph in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.



The Tarkwa-based outfit were crowned champions of the betPawa Premier League for the first time on Sunday, June 11 at the Akoon Park following their 3-0 victory over relegated Tamale City.



Speaking in an interview with Max TV, the astute football administrator hailed his wife for the support throughout the nine months period in the league.



“People don’t know this today let me tell you. One of the strong pillars and backbone of our success at Medeama is my wife. In fact, she is my key operations brain behind the scenes”, he said.



Medeama SC will play in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League, having featured twice in the CAF Confederations Cup in 2013 and 2015.



LSN/OGB