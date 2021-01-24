Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama SC part ways with forward Abdul Basit Adam

Abdul Basit Adam

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have mutually agreed to part ways with forward Abdul Basit Adam.



The 25-year-old leaves the Mauve and Yellows after making just two appearances in the on-going Ghana Premier League.



Medeama confirmed end of the striker’s stay by tweeting,”We have mutually parted ways with striker Abdul Basit Adam. Thank you Basit.”



Basit previously played for New Edubiase in Ghana before moving to South Africa to play for Free States Stars.



In Europe he spent most of his time in Sweden playing for Gefle and Frej. He also spent time at Dardanel and Tadamon Sour.