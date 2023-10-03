Medeama SC is ready for any club – CEO Moses Parker affirms

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Medeama SC Moses Armah Parker says they are ready to face any club and will continue to make exploits in the ongoing CAF Champions League.



Medeama SC booked their place in the group stages of the continental challenge after they recorded a 4-3 aggregate over Guinea giants AC Horoya in both legs, having recorded a 3-1 victory in the first leg before suffering a 2-1 defeat in the return leg in Conakry, Guinea.



The feat makes the The 'Muaves' the first Ghanaian side after Berekum Chelsea in the 2012/13 season to make it to the lucrative group stage of the competition where they stand to earn a participation fee of $700,000.



According to the astute football administrator, they were keen on putting Ghana on the map and they did achieve that mark, adding that they will continue to seek support from corporate entities and Ghanaians.



Speaking to Peace FM Sports, he said “We are still preparing for the task ahead and it’s all about money. We are calling on corporate bodies to support us because we can’t go empty handed. Medeama will continue to cross the hurdles ahead and for the records, there is no break. Because it is football we are playing, not about names”.



“What some clubs do in Africa is nothing different from what we do here but it is unfortunate we don’t get the support we need. Now we are fighting for support and no surprises, we are not scared of any club ahead of the draw. We have done it before where we eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns here in Ghana and also won against TP Mazembe here. We will break all these records so Africa will know Ghana football is not dead”, he added.



Medeama SC will get to know their opponents ahead of the Group stages when the draw comes off on Friday, October 6, 2023 in Cairo, Egypt



Moses Armah Parker also confirmed Medeama friendly with DC United in the United States on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Audi Field in Washington.



Watch the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/NOQ