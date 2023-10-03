Medeama SC is preparing for the game against DC United - Moses Armah Parker

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

The President of Medeama SC, Moses Parker, has confirmed that preparations for the friendly encounter with DC United are well underway.



As the players and technical staff gear up for a trip to the US Embassy to secure their visas, anticipation is running high within the Ghanaian side for the invaluable experience and exposure this face-off against the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit promises to bring.



"Today the team will go to the embassy to collect our visas . On 14th October we will play DC United at the Audi Field in Washington DC," he told Peace FM.



"They organized the friendly match and we will play so that is the program. The team is still here when we returned from Guinea (Accra). We haven't traveled back to Tarkwa as they are scheduled to go to the embassy today," he added.



Medeama SC booked their place in the group stages of the continental challenge after they recorded a 4-3 aggregate over Guinea giants AC Horoya in both legs, having recorded a 3-1 victory in the first leg before suffering a 2-1 defeat in the return leg in Conakry, Guinea.



Medeama SC will get to know their opponents ahead of the Group stages when the draw comes off on Friday, October 6, 2023 in Cairo, Egypt.





