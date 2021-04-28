Medeama SC is good enough to compete in Africa, possibly win - Prince Opoku Agyemang

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC attacker Prince Opoku Agyemang has emphatically stated that his outfit has what it takes to play in Africa and possibly win the competition.



The goal poacher cites instances where only Ashgold and Kotoko that gets the nod to represent the country Ghana in the continental showpiece for some years now



So speaking on Kumasi based radio station Kumasi FM, he stated that, that dominance should be halted and the country Ghana needs to be consistent in the competition so its time for his outfit Medeama SC to go and win the trophy because they are equally a good side.



However Opoku his outfit is working hard to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season which will guarantee them to play in Africa.



“It seems clubs representing Ghana in African club competitions are forced to go into the competitions just to make the numbers for the country without being equipped with the requisite measures put in place.”



“Consistency has not been a mark for Ashantigold and Kotoko in Africa as there has been constant hiccups in their performances.” Medeama can compete solidly in the Africa competitions and represent Ghana well as we have played ourselves for years.”



“Medeama can make great history if we win the Ghana Premier League and represent Ghana in the CAf champions league. It is important to keep your team in its entirety together if you want to excel in Africa. Medeama have proven that they have enough materials. Immediately we top the league last season, we encountered problems which blocked our chance to compete in Africa but we are ready this time.”



“If we ensure continuity and consistency, Medeama will be ready to mount a proper assault on the continental title for three years and possibly win it.” He ended.



Medeama sits on the summit of the Ghana Premier League with 36 points from 21 games.