Medeama SC goalkeeper Boris Junior Mandjui seals move to Congolese giants TP Mazembe

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Boris Junior Mandjui has completed a move to Congolese giants TP Mazembe for an undisclosed amount, GHANAsoccernet has reported.



The 26-year-old Ivorian joined the Yellow Mauves in September 2021 when he replaced Eric Ofori Antwi and Frank Boateng who had both left the club after the 2020-21 season.



The Ivorian shot-stopper carved a niche for himself with his performances before sustaining a serious injury that ruled him out of the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.



Mandjui played 16 matches where he kept 10 clean sheets and conceded just six goals together with four man of the match awards before his injury.



He is currently in DR Congo to complete his transfer after passing his medical examination which is set to happen in the coming days.



He previously played for Association Sportive de L’Indénié in Abidjan before joining to the Ghana Premier League to sign for the Tarkwa-based club.



The former ASEC Mimosas goalkeeper has also played for Ivorian club Williamsville AC, Salitas FC, and USFA Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso