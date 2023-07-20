You are here: HomeSports2023 07 20Article 1808222

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC face Dreams FC in Champions of Champions clash on September 3

The match will be played as a curtain raiser to the start of the 2023/24 football campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a date for the Champions of Champions clash between Medeama SC and Dreams FC.

In a communique from the football association on Wednesday, it said the game will be played as a curtain raiser to the start of the 2023/24 football campaign.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set aside September 3, 2023 as the date for the Champion of Champions match to be honored ahead of the 2023/2024 league season.

“This decider game is to be played between the betPawa Premier League Champions Medeama SC and MTN FA Cup winners Dreams FC according to Article 9 of the Premier League Regulations, 2019 (PLR),” parts of the statement from the GFA.

In the communique, the venue for the crucial Champions of Champions game will be announced at a later date.

Both Medeama SC and Dreams FC will be expected to prepare well to challenge for what will be the first silverware of the new football season.

