Soccer News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu names strong first eleven to face King Faisal

Medeama SC players

The head coach for Medeama SC, Coach Samuel Boadu has named a strong starting lineup to face King Faisal this afternoon.



The team from Tarkwa is playing as a guest to the Kumasi-based club today in a game that is serving as a matchday 13 fixture of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Ahead of kick-off at 15:00GMT, coach Samuel Boadu has paraded a strong first eleven to do battle for Medeama SC.



The starting eleven to face King Faisal has goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi in the post and a defensive set-up of four players.



Justice Blay partners Rashid Nortey in midfield while talisman Kwasi Donsu starts from the bench.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Abass and Agyenim Boateng lead the attack of the visitors and will be expected to bang in the goals to ensure they pick maximum points at the end of the 90 minutes.



