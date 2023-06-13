Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey targets money zone in CAF Inter-club Competition

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey says he is targeting the money zone of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League after he guided the Tarkwa-based to their first league success in 21 years.



The yellow and mauve lads saw off relegated Tamale City 3-0 on Sunday, June 11 to climax the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League on a successful note at the Akoon Park.



Medeama won the league title after amassing 60 points from 34 games



The experienced gaffer is unfazed by the challenge as his side seeks to go toe-to-toe with the clubs and reach the money zone of the competition.



“Just like every other club, our target is the money zone. However, we will set a target and before we get to the money zone, we have to get out of the group stage successfully. This means we have to go game by game. All the games before we reach the money zone will be very important to us. However, our main target and priority will be to enter into the money zone,” he told Asempa FM.



The yellow and mauves lads last participated in the CAF Inter-Club Competition in 2015 after they emerged winners of the MTN FA Cup, beating Asante Kotoko 2-1 in the final.



They were pitted in Group A alongside TP Mazembe from Congo, MO Bejaia from Algeria and Young Africans from Tanzania.



LSN/KPE