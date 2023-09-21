Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey blames negative fan comments for errors in Accra Lions game, appeals for calm

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head coach of Medeama SC, Evans Adotey has revealed this his players were forced into making errors due to some scathing remarks from some of their disgruntled fans.



The current Ghana Premier League champions began their title defense at home against Accra Lions on Wednesday afternoon.



The Yellow and Mauve had to come back twice from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against a spirited Lions side.



Some Medeama fans were unhappy their team fell behind in the game and made distasteful comments about the players. This, Adotey believes disoriented his side.



He said post-match: “Looking at the game this afternoon, I will only want to tell my fans they have to calm down because right from the first time the opponent scored; supporters how they were shouting.



“I heard some of them hurling insults on my players. That forced them to be desperate. We were rushing. I saw the first half we were rushing hence losing the balls; desperate shootings; unnecessary decisions, where two players will have to combine, you see one player making a decision because of the yelling of the supporters.



“All that I will say is 2-2 is not a bad result.”



Medeama SC are away to Aduana Stars for their next game.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



