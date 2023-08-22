Medeama SC bankroller Moses Parker reveals why club transferred 9 players to Malta

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah Parker has revealed why the Yellow and Mauves had nine of their players transferred to Sirens FC in the Maltese Premier League.



The 9 players have signed professional contracts with the side to begin their European adventures.



Midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu Boakye as well as forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare, and defenders Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar will join the Maltese side this week after completing formalities”, the club stated it.



Winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz completes the list of players leaving the club for Europe.



“Kwasi Donsu, Frank Boateng, and Joshua Agyemang have signed a one-year loan deal while the remaining SEVEN players have put pen to paper on a permanent contract”, Medeama SC confirmed.



In a conversation with ace radio/TV sports presenter, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as quoted by Ghanasportspage, Parker said, “This is part of the Medeama SC plans, and other we are looking for another proposal from Europe and Asia but for now this is the one that has been completed.



“I travelled to Malta a few weeks ago and spent several days concluding but the process/Scout began a year ago and with the official of Sirens FC coming to Ghana to scout for players”,



“Players who have been registered for the CAF Champions League campaign will not be released but those who went were agreed upon before the 2022/23 League ended and we hope this will be a breakthrough for the players and also open doors for Ghanaian players from other clubs”,



“Never in the history of Ghana football to have ten players moving out once to a European destination and it shows the hard, they put in. We also thank the management, technical team, and everybody involved, and mostly, it will motivate other players to work harder to get to that level”, he concluded.



Medema SC recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Remo Stars in the first leg of the 2023 CAF Champions League at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 20.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions will travel to Nigeria for the return fixture on Sunday, August, 27 as a win will progress them to the next stage of the competition.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



LSN/KPE