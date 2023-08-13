Medeama SC announce signing of Osah Bernardinho Tetteh

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC have completed the signing of forward Osah Bernardinho Tetteh.



The talented winger joins Medeama SC on a three-year deal from Atram De Visser.



"I am very happy to be here and I hope to work with my colleagues to bring the joy and victories needed to catapult this great team. Some of the players are my friends and so integrating will be easier. I can’t wait to get started," he told Medeama's media.



He is expected to bolster the attack of the Mauve and Yellow as they embark on their continental adventure.



Bernadinho returned to Ghana after a spell in Belgium with Westerlo. He also featured for ASV Gee and Heist.



“Bernardinho is an exciting forward who brings a wealth of experience and quality to bear on the team. We are happy to have concluded a deal with him. I am very confident about his quality and what he brings to this team. We look forward to a perfect working relationship that will bear fruits," head coach Evans Adotey said.