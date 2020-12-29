Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Medeama SC, Kotoko share spoils as Fabio Gama makes debut

The Porcupine Warriors came from a disappointing CAF Champions League game

Asante Kotoko’s week 4 outstanding game in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season against Medeama Sporting Club ended in a draw at the Tarkwa Akoon Park when they clashed on Sunday December 27.



The Porcupine Warriors were coming from a disappointing CAF Champions League game against Sudanese giant Al Hilal where they lost 1-0.



Medeama Sporting Club were hoping to record their first home win of the season after failing in the first two games.



Brazilian export Fabio Gama was for the first time since joining the Porcupine Warriors named in the team for a competitive game.



Kwame Poku put the visitors ahead on the 74th minutes after the first half failed to produce a goal. Emmanuel Gyamfi forced his through the Medeama midfield to send a pass to him which he slotted home beautifully for the first goal.



Fabio Gama was then introduced on the 84th minutes to make his debut in the Ghana Premier League. He came on for Godfred Asiamah.



With few minutes to end the game, Medeama SC were handed a penalty after a ball hit the hands of Habib Mohammed in the penalty box. Former Kotoko striker Abass Mohammed converted to hand the home side an equalizer.



Bechem United also continued their unbeaten run in the league when they hosted AshantiGold SC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabor Park in an outstanding game. Steven Owusu scored the only goal of the game.





