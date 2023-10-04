Medeama, Dreams FC to know opponents for CAF inter-club competitions on Friday

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama SC and Dreams FC are set to know their respective opponents for the 2023/2024 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup groups stage on Friday, October 6, 2023.



According to CAF, the draw will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, and also be streamed on CAF TV on YouTube.



The Mauve and Yellows had an awesome run in the Champions League playoffs, eliminating Remo Stars and Horoya FC.



They beat Remo Stars on penalties after a one-all aggregate scoreline before beating Horoya 4-3 on aggregate to secure the group stage spot.



Whereas Dreams FC eliminated Milo FC and Kallon FC, beating them 3-2 each on aggregate.





Below are the clubs that have qualified for the CAF Champions League group stage.



Al Ahly SC (Egypt) Al Hilal (Sudan), Asec Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), CR Belouizdad (Algeria), ES Sahel (Tunisia), Esperance (Tunisia), FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania), Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Medeama SC (Ghana), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Pyramids (Egypt), Simba SC (Tanzania), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Wydad AC (Morocco), Young Africans (Tanzania).



Below are the teams that have qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup group stage:



Abo Selim, (Libya), Al Hilal Benghazi (Libya), APC Lobito (Angola), Club Africain (Tunisia), Diables Noirs (Congo), Dreams FC (Ghana), Future FC (Egypt), RS Berkane (Morocco), Sagrada Esperanca (Angola), Sekhukhune United (South Africa), Stade Malien (Mali), SuperSport United (South Africa), SOAR (Guinea), Rivers United (Nigeria), USM Alger (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt).





EE/KPE





