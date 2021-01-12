Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama, Ashantigold chase for Caleb Amankwah

Former Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah

Former Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah has revealed that about five Ghana Premier League clubs are yearning for his services.



The 23-year-old parted ways with the fire boys after failure to extend his contract with the management of the club after his contract elapsed last month.



However, Amankwah is currently a free agent in an interview with Kumasi based Silver FM disclosed that about five clubs in the country for contacted him for his services.



According to him, clubs like Medeama Sporting Club, Legon Cities FC, Ashantigold Sporting Club have all approached him for a deal.



“Personally, almost 5 teams have contacted me. Ashantigold have contacted me. Inter Allies and Legon Cities have also engaged me about joining while Medeama SC have also shown an interest and Bechem have also called,” Amankwah revealed.



“So I am still in talks with them,” he said.