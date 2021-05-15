McDan calls for development of Ada through sports

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Mr Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive of McDan Group of Companies, has tasked the Juvenile Football Executive Committee of the Dangme East Football Association (DEFA) to work with the youth to develop Ada through sports.



McKorley, who is also the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the newly established Under-17 Inter-Club Champions League and Inter-Regional Challenge Cup, disclosed that plans were afoot to construct two Astro turfs to generate more income for the sports fraternity and the Ada community at large.



He said this at Kasseh–Ada during a meeting with the Juvenile Football Executive Committee of the DEFA to deliberate on how to drive the Juvenile League season to a successful end and probably continue with subsequent league seasons.



He said: “Don’t sit back and watch the old men to dictate for you because you are those who would suffer the consequences of what happens today in years to come.



“If I’m able to help people from far, how much more my own people?”



He tasked the committee to focus on sports infrastructure development, as that is the only way football can be marketed at the national and international circle and to attract games to Ada.



“If there is good sports infrastructure to host them, the sporting fraternity would patronise it.”



Mr McKorley urged all to work together to provide more jobs and developmental projects for the youth, “rather than cheap propaganda that would bring nothing, as well as always relying on government.”



Chairman for the Referees Appointment Committee, Lord Freeman Aleley, told the media that sporting activities have for the past years collapsed, hence the need to bring it back and so they were starting with the Juveniles that is Under-13; Under-15; and Under-17 League.



“This is starting in the whole Greater Accra and Dangme East. Only selected venues by the Regional Football Association would be used in a rotational order for the sake of live coverage by media,” he said.



Mr Aleley explained that at the end of the season, “we want to expose the kids to the world of football as a profession in a different way.”



