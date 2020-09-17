Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GNA

McDan Group to construct GHC 30m sports complex for Teshie community

Laryea Kingston expressed his delight for the decision to construct the facility in his locality

McDan Group, a Ghanaian transportation and logistics company is investing GHc30m to transform the grassless Teshie Star Park into a multi-purpose sports complex.



The facility which is under the Wembley Sports Construction Company is expected to be completed in six months, housing two artificial pitches, ceremonial sheds, spectator stands, changing rooms, floodlights, basketball pitch, washrooms, and hostel.



Mr. Frank Oduro, the Acting Director of McDan Foundation on behalf of Dr Daniel Mckorley, the Executive Chairman, McDan Group speaking at sod cutting ceremony in Accra said the project was to develop talents, promote local tourism, create jobs and improve the fortunes of the local economy in the area.



He said Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku approach the Group to replicate the construction of the astroturf in La community to Teshie residents and the response was positive.



“Because we value the importance of sports development, we never hesitated to heed to the MP’s request to improve sports to a higher level and develop talents for the country”,he said.



He said the Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, had constructed and renovated similar facilities in parts of the communities and would continue with the initiative to improve sports infrastructure in the country.



Mr Oduro said the Foundation had also supported medical equipment to hospitals, funded youth entrepreneurial programme to complement government build a resilient and strong economy.



Dr. Okoe-Boye, commended McDan Group and other stakeholders for helping to ensure the start of the project, adding that premier league teams could use the facility as their home matches when completed.



He encouraged all residents to support the initiative, since it would benefit the community and serve as a social centre for programmes and generate revenue for the Assembly.



Mrs. Evelyn Naa Adjeley Twum-Gyamrah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ledzokuku lauded the McDan Group for the initiative, and indicated that the project was in line with the president's vision to have decent and modern multipurpose sports facilities across the country for sports and talent development.



She said the project was historic and had high hopes that the likes of Black Stars players including Laryea Kingston who hail from the Teshie would emerge from the Teshie community again.



Nana Antwi, the General Manager, Wembley Sports Construction Company said their outfit would immediately start the project and would engage the local people in the construction of the facility.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.