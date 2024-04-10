McDan Group and High Commission of Malta enhance Ghana-Malta relations

Economy of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: McDan Group

In what was a fruitful high-level meeting to promote bilateral trade and investment, Maltese High Commissioner to Ghana, Jean-Claude Galea Mallia, and Executive Chairman of McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley have provided joint recommendations on how to strengthen the commercial relationship between Ghana and Malta.



The two parties, who took this enormous collaborative step on April 4th, 2024 at the Maltese High Commission, explored ways to enhance cooperation on trade, education, and investment opportunities between the two countries.



The meeting, which marks a historic moment in using Ghana and Malta as the gateways to their respective continental blocks in areas of free trade, ICT, Aviation, and Marine Logistics, opened up the tremendous untapped potential that both countries can explore and exploit in sectors such as trade, agriculture and fisheries, financial services, tourism and culture, climate change, environment, and pharmaceuticals sectors, among others.



Dr. McKorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group, expressed gratitude for Malta's contributions to Ghana's economy, community development projects, and charitable causes, and emphasized Ghana's importance as one of Malta's key partner countries. He also expressed his belief that the cooperation would create opportunities for young people in Ghana in the areas of education, training, and upscaling.



As part of this partnership and collaboration, McDan Group is already doing business with three (3) Maltese companies, one of which is Hatua OnPoint, a provider of finance and business software management solutions to support young ambitious entrepreneurs and innovative start-ups in Ghana.



Speaking on what this means to Malta, High Commissioner, Jean-Claude Galea Mallia, who conveyed warm greetings from the Maltese people and government, reiterated his commitment to promoting friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, especially in niche sectors such as healthcare, medicines, and aquaculture.



The deliberation also served as a befitting platform for the two parties to discuss the latest advancements, discoveries, and technologies in Salt and Marine chemicals, paving the way for future innovations and collaborations.



This meeting only adds to the opportunities that would foster political, economic, cultural, and trade exchanges in Malta-Ghana relations, which have always been warm and friendly, rooted in shared values and a solid foundation.