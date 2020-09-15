Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: McDan Foundation

McDan Foundation to construct $5m sports complex in Teshie

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, Laryea Kingston and other dignitaries at the ceremony

At a special ceremony on Tuesday 15th September, McDan Foundation officially handed over the keys to the Teshie Star Park to Wembley Sports Construction Co. Ltd for the construction of a $5m sports complex, leaving residents with a good space for sports, recreational activity, and community involvement.



The construction of the sports complex, which will feature two artificial pitches, ceremonial sheds, spectator stands, changing rooms, floodlights, public washrooms, and a hostel, will be executed by the Accra-based construction firm and is projected to take six (6) months.



The facility, according to Daniel Mckorley, CEO and Chairman of McDan Group, is being built to enrich the quality of life for the people of Teshie and to promote local tourism, provide future generations of athletes with a place to grow and play in an environment that cultivates community, sportsmanship, leadership, health, and wellness.



Gracing the occasion, Deputy Minister for Health and MP for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye praised the construction of the ultra-modern complex and urged the people of Teshie to be thankful to McDan Foundation. “To see this handing-over ceremony is exciting for me. I’m looking forward to seeing the children being able to play on the soccer fields and the revenue [the sports complex] will generate for tourism and local municipalities. This will go a long way to improve the quality of life of the people of Teshie.”



The multi-purpose complex is expected to cater to over twenty indoor and outdoor sporting disciplines in the community as one of the measures to develop the capacity of the youth through sports and the provision of sporting infrastructures. Upon completion, the projected is expected to provide services and job opportunities to the people in the community.



In a short speech following the handover, Frank Ofosu Oduro, the Coordinator of McDan Foundation, who was speaking on behalf of Daniel Mckorley, CEO and Chairman of McDan Group, praised the commitment and ambition of all stakeholders who helped to make the Teshie Sports Complex a reality. He added: “We’re committed to creating impact facilities in Ghana.



So, we feel incredibly privileged to be helping with the construction of this facility which will be a great boost to the local economy. Not only will it provide jobs, both in the building and running of the facility, but it also gives the community opportunities to make money through sports tournaments and conventions.”



Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston, also admitted that the complex provides a good space for youth to hang out and build relationships. “This facility provides the youth of Teshie with that space that will be keeping them occupied and promoting strong relationships through sports leagues and recreational activities. It is also beneficial for parents who work and need a safe spot for their children to go after school.”

